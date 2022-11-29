Abu Dhabi: Chelsea, the Club World Cup champions, are returning to Abu Dhabi, the scene of their triumph earlier this year, where they will be taking on Aston Villa at Al Nahyan Stadium on December 11.
Premier League sides Chelsea and Aston Villa will head to the UAE during the World Cup break before the 2022/23 season restarts. Both teams will compete with each other for the inaugural CBF Al Wahda Challenge Cup in Abu Dhabi.
Chelsea, six-time champions of England, and Aston Villa will also hold training camps for their players before the game on December 11.