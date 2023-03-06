Abu Dhabi: Mohamad Chehab will represent the UAE in the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final 2023 after winning the season opener and UAE qualifier in Abu Dhabi at the weekend.
The UAE capital played host for the first event of the latest edition with excited crowds packing the stands and taking in what was an extremely close competition.
King of Drift
It was the first time in five years that the Red Bull Car Park Drift had the chance to thrill Abu Dhabi crowds with young and old turning out at Nation Towers on the Corniche to see Chehab crowned the King of Drift, in partnership with the Department of Tourism and Culture, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
The result for 26-year-old Chehab sees him as the first to book a spot in the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final which will take place at the end of the year.