Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has confirmed the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival will take place in Al Ain this weekend, June 18-19, at UAE University. The championship, in its third edition, will see athletes aged between 4 and 15 taking to the mats across a variety of categories.
Registration, which closes today, attracted considerable numbers, with hundreds of male and female athletes from various clubs and academies set to test themselves in front of an expectant, thrilling crowd.
The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival is one of the most important events on this season’s domestic calendar, with the past two iterations witnessing a great turnout as keen parents look to encourage their children to participate in a growing sport that brings both physical and mental benefits.
Young talents
“Organising the third edition of the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival comes within the framework of the Federation’s strategy in investing in young talents and refining their skills by participating in tournaments that develop their abilities and boost their self-confidence,” said Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, the UAEJJF’s Board Member.
Al Batran also praised the timing of the tournament, which coincides with the start of students’ summer vacations, creating a fitting conclusion to a long academic year. “Jiu-jitsu enhances the values of belonging, discipline, respect, and determination – all traits that teachers at school look to develop throughout children’s educational journeys,” he added.
The championship is scheduled to start on Saturday with infants competing in white, grey, and yellow belt categories. Sunday will see juniors and teens competing in the same three categories, as well as orange and green.