Eight teams confirmed for 35th Dubai International Basketball Championship

The Higher Organising Committee also approved the formation of the working committees for the tournament, appointing Abdullah Hassan Mahyoob as Vice Chairman and Head of the Referees and Statistics Committee, Salem Al Mutawa as Tournament Director, Hamdan Al Zaabi as Head of the Media Committee, Ali Al Ameri as Head of the Technical Committee, Ibrahim Hattawi as Head of the Public Relations and Events Committee, and Ghaliya Al Mazmi in charge of Protocol.