Dubai: The final build-up to this year’s 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge saw over 600 cyclists sign up to take to the track last Sunday - with only 23 days to go until this year’s main race kicks off in Dubai Sports City on February 19 (Saturday).

Cyclists taking part in the final build-up ride were joined by new members of the UAE’s cycling community as the recently introduced Learn to Ride programme got underway with a new group of passionate riders joining in this year’s series with the sun shining over the Al Qudra track on Sunday.

Following the weekend’s action, organisers have also revealed the news of the Prime Medical Center Junior Rides Challenge for 2022, with distances for young riders from two-year-olds to 12-year-olds on February 18 (Sunday) to allow the whole family to get involved in this year’s event.

The Prime Medical Center Junior Rides, set to kick off at Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai Sports City will see junior cycling enthusiasts take on the looped track from 5pm on Friday (February 18) in a spectator-oriented, safe environment to allow young members of the UAE’s cycling community to join in the fun.

In the final Build-Up Ride for this year’s challenge, Steven Pipikakis and Helle Bachofen von Echt took first place on the 85km course. Pipikakis completing the course in 1:57:31.13 to stand atop the podium in the men’s category, with Bachofen von Echt finishing Sunday’s ride in 2:01:54.57 to take first place in the women’s category.

The stage is set for this year’s Duver 600bai UCI Gran Fondo Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, with the competition for the coveted yellow leaders’ jersey coming down to the final race of the year.

Talented peloton

In a talented peloton, Gregory Simpson will wear the men’s yellow jersey going into the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge main event, ahead of title rivals, Toby O’Connell and Steven Pipikakis in the current standings in the DUBAI BIG 5.

In the female category, Babita Khatri will set the pace from the front as leader in the female category, followed closely behind by Elmira Pelovello as this year’s main race begins on February 19 (Saturday) to conclude what has been a thrilling contest in this year’s DUBAI BIG 5 competition.