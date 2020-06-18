Chaired by Ali Bu Jsaim, the meeting discussed several organisational and legal matters highlighted by the endorsement of Statutes and the process of selecting its executive director and structures. Image Credit: UAE NOC

Dubai: Ali Bu Jsaim, the first Chairperson of the newly established UAE Sports Arbitration Centre (UAE SAC), has vouched to carry forward the aspirations and hopes of the UAE and its people.

“We hope to live up to the ambitions of our leaders. We are aware that the UAE is in the waiting for excellence and pioneering efforts in various fields, and we are here to carry forward this legacy,” Bu Jsaim said at the first meeting of the UAE SAC that was held at the premises of the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC).

The meeting discussed several organisational and legal matters highlighted by the endorsement of Statutes and the process of selecting its executive director and operating structures that need to be put in place for the smooth running of the centre in the future.

“This is a ground-breaking stage for all of us, and hence, we have to make consolidated efforts in launching the business of the centre. I’m pleased to work with members who have a wealth of experience in their respective fields and we are left with the aspirations of making this centre a strong addition to our sports structure,” Bu Jsaim said.

“We hope it will be able to coax integration in the legal field; which is crucial for the success of any sector. Therefore, our focus will be on the strategy and commissions of the centre.”

Bu Jsaim praised the “positive spirit” that prevailed in the meeting which was quite evident in all the members present. “Once the formation of the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre was announced, several proposals and ideas were put forward. This reflected the readiness of all parties and their keenness on the success of this centre in the foreseeable future,” Bu Jsaim said.

Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain, Dirar Humaid Belhoul and Yousuf Abdullah Al Batran attended the meeting along with the three external experts, namely Hamdah Saif Al Shamsi, Saeed Ali Al Ajil and Ahmad Abdullah Al Dhahri along with Mohammad Bin Darwish, the Executive Director of the UAE NOC.

Led by Bu Jsaim, the members expressed thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of UAE NOC for the confidence reposed in them in the process of settling sports disputes and finding suitable solutions for concerned sports entities.

The meeting perused the Federal Law No 16 for 2016 issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, regarding the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre that comes with a four-year mandate starting from the date of appointment.

The meeting further discussed the operational requirements of the centre while endorsing statutes as well as the roles and responsibilities of personnel. The meeting also looked into the procedure of selecting an executive structure and director, while proposing designs for the logo and corporate identity and endorsing the official name, that is ‘UAE Sports Arbitration Centre’.