Adam Yates has put pen to paper on a new contract to join UAE Team Emirates as part of a three-year deal which will see him with the squad through to the end of 2025.
The 30-year-old climbing specialist from Bury in England holds 18 professional victories to his name among them triumphs at the Deutschland Tour, Vuelta Catalunya, UAE Tour, 2 x Top Five Tour de France results, and also in important one-day races such as the San Sebastian Classic.
His climbing talents will no doubt reinforce the teams GC ambitions in races going forward.
Peak years
Yates said, “I’m really excited to join UAE Team Emirates. I have seen the growth of the team over the years and the opportunity to join was one that I could not turn down. I feel that I’m entering my peak years as a rider and the team will get the best out of me. I look forward to riding with many of the top riders in the world and to contribute to the team becoming number one in the world.”
Mauro Gianetti (Team Principal & CEO), said, “We are very pleased to welcome Adam into our team for the coming years. His ability to win and achieve top results across a wide variety of races is very impressive and he has proven to be a consistent talent. We all know he is a rider of great panache and we believe that he will be the right fit for our structure as we continue to reinforce the team for the coming years.”