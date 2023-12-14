Dubai: BITS Pilani Dubai clinched the overall championship trophy with 10 gold and 7 silver medals, while Delhi Private School, Sharjah grabbed overall honours for schools in the five-day BITS Pilani Sports Festival, which concluded on Tuesday.
The 20th edition saw the participation 5,000 students from 29 universities from the UAE, while the schools event featured 1,200 students from 24 schools in UAE, Oman and India competing in various events.
Former West Indian opener Chris Gayle was the chief guest of the closing ceremony and gave away prizes and trophies in the presence of Prof. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai, Dr. Geetha, Dean of Student Welfare, Dr. M. Rafiuddin, Convener of BSF.
Spirited sportsmanship
The 5-day extravaganza showcased high-intensity games and spirited sportsmanship across various disciplines. Teams fiercely competed in football, cricket, throwball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, athletics, chess, badminton, and table tennis.
Addressing the students at the closing ceremony, Chris Gayle, known as the Universe Boss, expressed immense joy and gratitude as the chief guest. He highlighted the contagious energy and fervour of the fans, creating an atmosphere filled with positivity and camaraderie.
Breaking the norm
Prof. Madapusi, commended the participants and winners, stating: “Contrary to the belief that sports lack importance, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus breaks the norm. Hosting one of the UAE’s largest sports festival, it consistently excels, thanks to everyone involved.”
Dr. M. Rafiuddin, said: “The event is witnessing notable increase in participation every year. The Festival transcends conventional norms, earning heartfelt congratulations for its consistent success.”
BSF saw the active participation of universities like RIT, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Middlesex. Among the schools, DPS Sharjah and GEMS Millennium excelled in the Inter School Sports event.
The winners:
Cricket: Men: Winners: BITS Pilani Dubai, Runners-up: Manipal.
Cricket: Women: Winners: Manipal, Runners-up: Amity.
Badminton: Men: Winners: Middlesex University, Runners-up: BITS Pilani, Dubai.
Badminton: Women: Winners: Manipal, Runners-up: Bathspa University.
Basketball: Men: Winners: RIT, Runners-up: BITS Pilani Dubai.
Basketball: Women: Winners: MDX, Runners-up: BITS Pilani Dubai.
Throwball: Women: Winners: BITS Pilani Dubai, Runners-up: Manipal.
Football: Men: Winners: Dubai Men’s College, Runners-up: BITS Pilani Dubai.
Volleyball: Men: Winners: RIT, Runners-up: BITS Pilani Dubai.
Volleyball: Women: Winners: Middlesex University, Runners-up: BITS Pilani Dubai.
Chess: Men: Winners: BITS Pilani Dubai, Runners-up: Manipal.
Chess: Women: Winners: BITS Pilani Dubai, Runners-up: MDX.
Table tennis: Men: Winners: Dubai Men’s College, Runners-up: BITS Pilani Dubai.
Table tennis: Women: Winners: BITS Pilani Dubai, Runners-up: Middlesex University.
Tennis: Men: Winners: Heriot Watt, Runners-up: BITS Pilani Dubai
Tennis: Women: Winners: BITS Pilani Dubai, Runners-up: Heriot Watt.