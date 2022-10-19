Dubai: Dubai Sports Council has completed preparations for the launch of the “Beach Games Festival”, the first of its kind, which is scheduled from 20th Oct. to 6th Nov. 2022 at the Kite Beach in Umm Suqeim.
The Beach Games Festival comprises two international championships, to be held with participation of the strongest teams & national teams in the world, in addition to several other beach events and competitions.
Top on the list of the Beach Games Festival is the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup, which will be organized by Dubai Sports Council for the 11th successive year in collaboration with the FIFA’s Beach Soccer Committee.
Beach events
Other eminent events, to be arranged as part of this Festival, are the World Beach Volleyball Pro Tour and the Badminton Championship besides other distinctive beach events taking place at the sub-pitches, which are accompanying to the main stadium of the Championship.
Construction works have been completed in the main stadium accommodating 3000 seats, sub-pitches accommodating 200 seats, dressing rooms, referees’ room, besides rooms of the delegates of FIFA & International Volleyball Federation, training pitches and the Fans’ Village.