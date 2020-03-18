Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, announced a 'Be Fit, Stay Safe' online programme today. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) have launched a unique ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ initiative to encourage members of the community to keep exercising at home even as gyms across the country have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The “Be Fit, Be Safe” is an online campaign through which the DSC is urging their followers on different social media platforms to keep exercising at home and share their home workout videos online, tagging @DubaiSC, to help motivate and inspire others. The DSC has also requested those who are sharing their videos to nominate two friends to take up what is being billed as the #DSCchallenge.

Speaking about the initiative, Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of DSC, said: “The main purpose of this initiative is to urge members of our community to keep working out at home without having to go out. But we also want to spread positivity because there is so much concern about the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. People are worried, and rightfully so. But exercising helps ease their concerns because as we all know, being physically active increases an individual’s overall sense of well being and leads to an increase in happiness.”

Hareb then went on to expound of the benefits of a healthy mind in a healthy body. “Exercising also strengthens one’s immune system and a strong immune system is one’s best defence against illness,” he noted.