Ralph Rivera, Managing Director, NBA Europe and Middle East , Mark Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary, DCT Abu Dhabi at the signing Image Credit: Supplied

The NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced a groundbreaking multi-year partnership to host the first NBA games in the UAE. The preseason NBA games in Abu Dhabi beginning in 2022 will mark the first games between two NBA teams in the Arabian Gulf.

The partnership will see DCT Abu Dhabi, under ‘Visit Abu Dhabi’, the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE’s capital city, serve as the Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in China, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Abu Dhabi will host preseason NBA games beginning with two games in October 2022. The participating teams and host venue will be announced at a later date.

The partnership will also include a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, the launch of Junior NBA Leagues for boys and girls at schools across the UAE, a series of NBA Fit Clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This announcement further demonstrates the emirate’s position as a top-tier home for global sports and for attracting the very best talent. As Abu Dhabi is committed to further developing as a dynamic global destination, adding the NBA to our impressive year-round portfolio of sports and entertainment events only reinforces the UAE capital’s standing as a centre of sporting excellence. We look forward to the NBA playing an integral role in developing young talent and healthy lifestyles at grassroots level — the heart of the UAE’s strategy, which places great emphasis on empowering youth and building a sustainable future for the nation and future generations.”

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum added: “As we celebrate the NBA’s 75th Anniversary, partnering with DCT Abu Dhabi to bring the first NBA and NBA 2K League games and events to the UAE marks an important milestone in basketball’s continued global growth.