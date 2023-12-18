Abu Dhabi: Baniyas Club took the top honours in the adults category in the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The event, held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City over the weekend, saw top-ranked female athletes testing their skills against each other across multiple divisions, including adult, under-18, under-16, and the newly introduced under-14 categories. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, honoured the winners.

Over two exhilarating days, fierce competition unfolded among athletes representing various UAE clubs and academies. In the under-14 category, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club emerged as the top three academies respectively. For the under-16 division, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed the top spot, followed by Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club.

Commendable performance

In the under-18 category, Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy secured the first position, with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club also recognised for their commendable performances with second and third places. In the adults category, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club took the first place, while Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club took the second and third places. Winners across multiple categories were acknowledged and collectively received prize exceeding Dh400,000.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, commended the exemplary performances of the athletes, praising their exceptional skills and dedication.

Action from the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

“Emirati women have always been at the forefront of various fields, epitomising creativity, and excellence. The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup serves as a pivotal platform, allowing our girls to showcase their skills and perpetuate the UAE’s legacy of sporting eminence,” said Al Dhaheri. “The tournament highlighted the remarkable technical prowess and unwavering determination of Emirati girls on the mat. It signifies a promising future for jiu-jitsu, producing champions who will contribute to elevating Emirati sports to unprecedented levels.”

Competitive spirit

Salem Naif Al Kuthairi, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baniyas Sports Club, said: “We’re thrilled with our success, securing titles in both Adults and U-16 categories, and achieving second place in the U-18 category, where our strong competitive spirit shone through. This victory adds to our record, a testament to the vigorous efforts of the management and the unwavering dedication of our players,” he added.

Ghala Alhammadi from Palms Sports — Team 777 clinched gold in U16 44kg, while Aisha Alhammadi from Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club secured gold in U14 63kg category. Dana Ali Albreiki of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in U18 -40kg, said: “Jiu-jitsu taught me the importance of determination and preparation, enabling me to achieve this gold medal. This victory isn’t just mine; it uplifts the achievements of the Al Jazira club and inspires confidence in my female teammates,” she said.