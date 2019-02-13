Dubai: Bani Yas are confident of climbing up the standings following their 2-1 win over Al Wasl in their Round-15 match of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL).
Bani Yas scored both their goals in the first half through Colombian Michael Ortega and Dutchman Leroy George to take their tally to 24 points and take possession of the fifth spot in the 14-team standings. Al Wasl’s miseries continued with their ninth loss from 15 matches as they remained in 11th position with a mere 14 points.
Bani Yas’ Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic was pleased with what his team has achieved so far.
“I am sure no one expected us to return with three points. But you can be sure that we fully deserve the full points and we also deserve to be where we are at this moment,” Jurcic said.
“Over the past few months we have maintained our fitness levels and also laid a lot of emphasis on the minor aspects of being together as a team where everyone contributes. If we continue in this manner, we can certainly expect better things from this team,” he added.
Al Wasl coach Laurentiu Reghecampf had plenty to ponder as The Cheetahs failed to find a goal. When they did score four minutes from the full-time whistle, it was from the penalty spot with Caio Canedo doing the honours.
“I don’t want to give any excuses. We had several scoring chances tonight and we didn’t find the goal. We need to be sharper in our finishing and now we have to ensure we make amends before our next match,” Reghecampf said.
Al Wasl will host visiting Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia in their first quarter-final leg of the Zayed Champions Cup next Saturday.
“The concentration part is one aspect, and finishing the opportunities created is the next,” the Romanian coach added.
Action, meanwhile, in the AGL will continue with a couple of matches on Thursday while the remaining four fixtures will be played on Friday.