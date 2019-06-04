Caption: Shayaz Attari excelled at the Dubai Junior Squash Championship 2019 held at the Al Nasr Leisureland. Image Credit: Courtesy: Organisers

Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based Shayaz Attari secured a double at the 2019 Dubai Junior Squash Tournament that concluded at the Al Nasr Leisureland. An eighth-grade resident student from the Mayo College, Ajmer in India, Attari claimed the Under-13 and Under-15 titles with convincing wins.

Attari’s opponent in both finals was Manthan Pandey, with the 12-year-old first beating Pandey 11-9, 11-6 for the under-13 title, before clinching the under-15 title with a 11-5, 11-8 scoreline.

Sponsored by Al Nasr Leisureland in association with the UAE Squash Association, the competition for boys Under-19 and Division One, Two and Three Open categories will be held at ANL on June 21-22. CT Matthew, Operations Manager, ANL presented the awards in the presence of Faheem Khan, Head Squash Coach, squash pro Naeem Khan and special invitee Amit Malani.

Results: