Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the ‘At Your Own Pace’ annual run, organized by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and sponsored by Al Yah Satellite Communications Company P.J.S.C (Yahsat) attracted more than 300 participants, the organizers announced.
Held today on Hudayriyat Island of Abu Dhabi, the annual run aimed to support social priorities related to senior citizens in Abu Dhabi, in line with the social priorities identified by the Quality-of-Life Survey of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.
Four categories
Followed strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the event drew enthusiastic participants from diverse nationalities and age groups, the race was held in four categories: 1km, 3km, 5km and 10km, with a 1km wheelchair-friendly lane dedicated to the people of determination and elderly. In all these categories, participants had a choice to move at their own pace.
The themes of the run are selected from a range of social priorities identified by the Department of Community Development, with the last year’s race highlighting the Organ and Tissue Donations Programme.
Falling under Ma’an’s Social Investment Fund pillar, the ‘At Your Own Pace’ event is designed to increase social cohesion and encourage participation for a social cause, while also encouraging community members to take part in a physical activity and lead a healthy lifestyle.