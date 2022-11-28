Sharjah: Sheikh Salem Bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, crowned the winners of the West Asian Karate Championship (WAKC) Saturday evening, at the Sharjah Sports Club hall in Al Hazana.
More than 400 male and female players from 11 countries and more than 40 international referees were part of the current edition, considered the largest West Asian Championship that has been organised so far.
Dr. Ibrahim Al Qannas, President of the West Asian Federation, expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, for his generous patronage of the championship.
Al Qannas congratulated the winners and hailed their levels of performance. A number of commemorative shields were also exchanged between the UAE Karate Federation, Sharjah Sports Club, Sharjah Sports Council, and the Syrian Karate Federation.
Several countries
Eleven players represented the UAE national team in the various categories of the tournament, along with players from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Oman, Iraq, Palestine and Syria.
Present at the honouring ceremony alongside Sheikh Salem Bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi were Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Club; Major General Nasser Al Razooqi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, Vice-President of the World Karate Federation; and representatives of participating countries and delegations.