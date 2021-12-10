Yas Marina Circuit celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day with unique murals appearing around the circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Six UAE-based artists took their creativity to the walls around Yas Marina Circuit to celebrate the UAE’s exciting and innovative future. Ferhat Kaz, Hizeart, Baker Oner, Ella Orencillo, Garry Yong, and Aestron Diniz were the minds behind the masterpieces that will be on show to the world during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the 9th-12th December. The murals can be found across the four Oasis areas: West, South, North and Main.
During the race weekend, fans are encouraged to take a picture with their favourite mural and post it on their social channels using the hashtag #AbuDhabiGP.