Abu Dhabi: Argentina’s Eugenia De Armas moved within reach of the biggest win of her career in the 2019 IWWF World Wakeboard Championships on Friday as the sport’s leading athletes set the stage for an enthralling grand finale in Abu Dhabi.
With De Armas landing the top score to progress from the Open Women’s semi-finals, the biggest surprise was the failure of Australian leading qualifier Zahra Kell to reach the Saturday afternoon final after falling twice in her heat.
But there was no stopping 19-year-old Italian twins Alice and Chiara Virag who both went through from the same heat to join De Armas, Japan’s Hinata Yoshihara, American Tara Mikacich and the Netherlands’ Sanne Meijer.
De Armas said: “Making it to the final here is for me the biggest thing I’ve ever done. I’m so excited and happy about it. The best way for me to win will be to go and do the things I know, and have fun. I’m going to risk it a little more tomorrow at the end of the second pass.”