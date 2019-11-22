Italian twins Alice and Chiara Virag with Guido Cappellini, manager of F1H2O world champions Team Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: Argentina’s Eugenia De Armas moved within reach of the biggest win of her career in the 2019 IWWF World Wakeboard Championships on Friday as the sport’s leading athletes set the stage for an enthralling grand finale in Abu Dhabi.

With De Armas landing the top score to progress from the Open Women’s semi-finals, the biggest surprise was the failure of Australian leading qualifier Zahra Kell to reach the Saturday afternoon final after falling twice in her heat.

But there was no stopping 19-year-old Italian twins Alice and Chiara Virag who both went through from the same heat to join De Armas, Japan’s Hinata Yoshihara, American Tara Mikacich and the Netherlands’ Sanne Meijer.