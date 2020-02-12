The volleyball concluded AWST 2020 Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: The concluding day of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) was marked by a series of exciting play-off encounters in volleyball competition.

Tunisia’s Club Sportif Sfaxien clinched a three-set win against Sharjah Women’s Sports Club to clinch the third spot. The Tunisian athletes entered the first set with full force to win 25-12. Sharjah athletes tried to clinch the second set but the Tunisians had the upperhand to end it 25-16 in their favour. In the final set, the Tunisian team dominated the court and finished it 25-7. The one hour, six-minute match ended with 75-35 scoreline at the final whistle.

Fighting for the fifth position, UAE’s Al Wasl put up a strong challenge against Jordan’s De La Sal and secured a three-set win with a final score of 77-65 on Wednesday morning. The local team dominated the first two sets 25-19, 25-21 despite a strong showing by the Jordanian athletes. The close contest continued in the final round as De La Sal tried to force the match into the fourth set. However, Al Wasl players wrapped up the match with a nail-biting 27-25 finish to their advantage.