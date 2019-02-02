Dubai: South Korea’s Jeong Min Lee, chairperson of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Athletes’ body, will open the 2019 APC General Assembly at 9.30am in Dubai today.
Jeong, an active Cross Country biathlon skier and rower, was elected to the APC’s Athletes’ Committee during the course of the Asian Para Games in Indonesia in September 2018.
The five-member committee, that also includes Junichi Kawai (Japan), Nur Syahidah Alim (Singapore), Siham Masoud Muhail Al Rasheedi (UAE) and Tanzhang Whang (China), will serve on the committee till 2022.
The opening address by Jeon will be followed by a review of the APC Strategic Plan, while also taking a look at the development made by the para sports in Asia and other regions of the IPC.
Nearly all of the delegates scheduled to attend the four-day APC General Assembly have arrived.
The meeting, to be held from February 3-6, has the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC).
Among the people gracing the meeting will be Princess of Bhutan Euphelma Choden Wangchuk along with Gatot S. Dewabroto, the Indonesian Secretary of the Ministry for Youth and Sports, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons and IPC CEO Xavier Gonzalez.
“We are proud to host such a prestigious gathering especially during this year of tolerance decreed by our wise leadership. Not only will this meeting bring like-minded people together on a common platform, but also help take our sport forward,” Majid Al Usaimi, president, APC, told Gulf News.
“There are a few things lined up on the agenda and we are confident that there will be decisions taken to impact our sport in the long run,” he added.
The General Assembly will conclude with the APC Executive Board elections on February 6 where elections to six key positions will be held, including President, two Vice President positions, two members at large and the Chair of the Women in Sport Committee.
Established in 2002, the APC is the only official representative of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in Asia, while also being the owner of the Para Games in the region. Based in the UAE, the APC is the driving force of the Paralympic movement of Asia and works in supporting athletes with an impairment achieve sporting excellence while also increasing awareness and participation in Paralympic sports on the continent.