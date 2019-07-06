Dubai: The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has reiterated its commitment to growing various sports on the continent, with the ultimate aim of strengthening Asia, especially at the international competitions level.

“We seek to develop stakeholders, who will target players and officials to develop the movement in all five regions of Asia. Our Asian athletes have been showing continuous improvement in their performances since the past few years, and I am convinced we can do even better in the future,” Majid Al Usaimi, APC president said in his opening comments on the first day of the 22nd APC Executive Board meeting, in Dubai on Saturday.