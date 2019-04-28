Shaikh Theyab with the winners and officials during the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards in Emirates Palace. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Gabrieli Pessanha, the 18-year-old Brazilian who capped off a stunning series with gold in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) 2019 Women’s 90kg final on Friday to cement her position as world No. 1, walked away with the Best Female Player Award at the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards.

The Best Male Player award was claimed by Brazil’s João Gabriel Sousa, who claimed ADWPJJC 2019 gold in the Men’s 69kg category to end the season as world No.1.

The glittering function was held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces at the Emirates Palace on Saturday.

Shaikh Theyab Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured local champions and global superstars.

UAE star Faisal Al Ketbi, who bagged a silver medals at the ADWPJJC 2019, was adjudged the Best Emirati in Black belt while Omar Al Fadhli, who claimed a gold claimed he award for the Best Emirati in Blue Belt category.

In the female category, Reem Abdullah emerged as the Best Emirati Blue Belt while Maha Al Hinnai pocketed the award for the Best Emirati Purple Belt.

The Best Emirati Boys School award went to Al Maqam while Al Reef was declared the Best Emirati Girls School. Al Wahda was declared the Best Emirati Club.

The ceremony was attended by Abdul Munam Al Hashemi, Chairman of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union & Senior Vice-President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Mohammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation (JJF) Panagiotis Theodoropoulos.