Dubai: Al Wasl dominated at the annual Dubai Sports Excellence Model Awards held at the Habtoor Palace Hotel on Wednesday.
Of the five main awards reserved for clubs and sports institutions, Al Wasl Club proved to be a cut above the rest bagging the Best Sports Club/Football Company in Corporate Efficiency and the Best Football Company awards.
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai were awarded Best Football Company/Academy in Nurturing Talent, while the Best Sports Club award was bagged by Al Nasr, and the Best Club in Specialised Category went to Dubai Club for People of Determination.
Held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the awards were presented by Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC), along with Mattar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman, DSC, and Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of DSC.
During the course of the year, clubs and sports associations in Dubai are pre-judged on various set criteria for excellence, creativity and best practices that are laid down by the DSC with the underlying theme of “The sky is just the starting line”.
Al Wasl bagged another five awards in the individual categories with Ali Hassan Salmeen, being bestowed with the Best Football Player award.
A veteran of many international events, swimmers Mubarak Mohammad Salem Al Bishr and Yousuf Rashid Al Matroushi took the Best Player Male Individual Sports and Best Emerging Player Individual Sports, basketball player Mubarak Khalifa Khalfan won the Best Player Male Team Sports award and UAE and Al Wasl captain Nadia Ali Abdullah took the Best Player Female Team Sports award.
Shaikh Butti Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Abdullah Mohammad Hareb Al Falahi, Khalifa Sultan Bin Sulaiman, Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Saye and Juma Ghareeb Mubarak were all presented with special awards for their service to sport in the UAE.
Salmeen, one of the two scorers in the UAE’s 2-0 win against Yemen late on Tuesday, was thrilled with the recognition. “As a sportsman I understand that I have to perform on and off the field. I am sure this award will act as a huge motivation for my future,” he said.
AWARDS
Sports Pioneers: Shaikh Butti Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum; Abdullah Mohammad Hareb Al Falahi; Khalifa Sultan Bin Sulaiman; Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Saye; Juma Ghareeb Mubarak.
Institutional Excellence Category
Best Football Company/Academy in Nurturing Talent: Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Football Company
Best Sports Club/Football Company in Corporate Efficiency: Al Wasl Football Company
Best Club in Specialised Category: Dubai Club for People of Determination
Best Sports Club: Al Nasr Sports Club
Best Football Company: Al Wasl Football Company
Individual Excellence Category
Best Football Player: Ali Hassan Salmeen (Al Wasl)
Best Emerging Football Player: Khalifa Yousuf Atiq (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai)
Best Player Male — Individual Sports: Mubarak Mohammad Salem Al Bishr (Al Wasl Sports Club — Swimming)
Best Player Female — Individual Sports: Fatima Yousuf Abdullah (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai SC — Athletics)
Best Emerging Player — Individual Sports: Yousuf Rashid Al Matroushi (Al Wasl Sports Club — Swimming)
Best Player Male — Team Sports: Mubarak Khalifa Khalfan (Al Wasl Sports Club — Basketball)
Best Player Female — Team Sports: Nadia Ali Abdullah (Al Wasl Sports Club — Volleyball)
Best Emerging Player — Team Sports: Al Reem Jassem Mohammad Al Baloushi (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai — Volleyball)
Best Male Player in the People of Determination Category — Individual Sports: Mohammad Khamis Khalaf (Dubai Club for People of Determination — Weightlifting)
Best Female Player in the People of Determination Category — Individual Sports: Siham Masoud Al Rashidi (Dubai Club for People of Determination — Athletics)
Best Player in the People of Determination Category — Team Sports: Arif Hassan Darwish Al Baloushi (Dubai Club for People of Determination — Handball)