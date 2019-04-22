The most high profile bout which kept everyone at the edge of their seats was between UAE’s Hassa Al Qubaisi and Russia’s Artur Osipov in the Juvenile GI Male Blue 73kg.

After taking an early 2-0 lead, Al Qubaisi matched the guile of Osipov well and defended his edge till the end to clinch gold. An emotional Al Qubaisi, currently second in the world in his category, said he was desperate to win the gold in front of home fans. “I had won gold at the Grand Slam Abu Dhabi and in London. I also managed a silver in Tokyo earlier this season. I really wanted to win this won badly and hence these are the tears of joy,” said Al Qubaisi.