Dubai: The Ajman Tourism Development Department will host the Ajman Bodybuilding and Physique competition, in partnership with the Emirates Bodybuilding Federation on March 19-20.

Organised under the patronage of Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman, ATDD, the announcement for the competition was made at a press conference late on Monday in the presence of Saud Al Jasmi, Head of Events, ATDD, Ali Abdullah Ali Bin Haidar, Vice President and Finance Manager, EBBF, Ahmad Mohammad Abdullah Johar, EBBF Member - National Team and Championship Committee Chairman and Abdul Majid Yazbak, Technical Secretary, EBBF.

As of Monday, the competition has already started accepting registrations via the Eventor smart app with the men’s competition scheduled to take place at the Ajman Cultural Centre on March 19 and 20, while the women’s event will be held at the Bianky Beach Camp on March 20.

Open for Emiratis, residents and visitors, the competition includes six categories for men, namely Bodybuilding, Classic Bodybuilding, Physique, Classic Physique, Muscular Physique and Body Style in various age groups for Masters, Men and Juniors with total prizes worth more than Dhs 100,000.

The competition will be the first one globally to use the electronic judging system, developed by the International Bodybuilding Judge Tariq Khalil. The system was developed in collaboration with a specialised software development team and under the supervision and support of EBBF.

The electronic system minimises the time of registration as well as enables uploading the competitors’ documents, their stage music and logos of their sponsors, totally eliminating the need to use CDs and memory sticks. The system also replaces paper pads with electronic pads for the judges to give scores, leading to quick and accurate calculation of the results.

“We at ATDD have always been keen on promoting athletic activities and hosting various sports and cultural events to highlight the Ajman’s tourism offerings. This competition comes as part of the wealth of activities and events we host as we continue to develop the emirate’s tourism sector and to promote Ajman as an ideal destination for tourism and recreational activities,” Saleh Mohammad Al Geziry, ATDD Director General, noted.

“The federation is looking forward to collaborating with ATDD for hosting this competition that will highlight some of the most brilliant talents in bodybuilding. We are also proud that it will be the first event globally to use the electronic judging system that has been locally developed, setting a benchmark for such events in the future,” EBBF Vice President Bin Haidar said.