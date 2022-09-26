Ajman: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development successfully concluded yesterday the “Ajman Run 2022”, with a huge participation of more than 400 enthusiast, amateur, and professional athletes.
The race started from Al Zorah – Marina 1 and included four competing distances which are the 1 KM, 2.5 KM, 5 KM, and 10 KM, divided into age category, children category, Emirati category, and an open category for all nationalities; with a total number of 126 winners.
The “Run Ajman 2022” race comes as part of Ajman Tourism’s agenda for community activities that aim to raise awareness on the importance of practicing sports; and the large participation in this race showcased the commitment towards the department’s vision to promote the culture of tolerance among the society and encourage individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
Important event
Khadija Turki, Acting Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said that the “Ajman Run 2022” race is considered as one of the important events in the country to achieve remarkable success year after year, which enforces Ajman’s leading position in hosting and organizing sports and entertainment events, and promotes it as a global touristic destination.
Turki stressed that the main objective of the “Run Ajman 2022” race is to propagate the sporting culture in the society, promote individual sports, and attract the youth to prepare a new generation of athletes, in addition to supporting and developing the collaborations with the private sector to encourage sports tourism throughout the emirate.
The race was organized by Endurance Sports Services, with the support and participation of Ajman Police, Al Zorah Development Company, Ajman Volunteer, Sharjah Triathlon Team, Thumbay University Hospital as medical sponsor, Nabdh Al Emarat Volunteering Team, National Emergency Response Volunteer Programme – SANID, Gulfa Water, Ramada Hotel & Suits by Wyndham Ajman, Basmat Baghdad Medical Center, Infinity Gym, Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, B.Healthy Restaurant, and UAE Sports for All Federation.