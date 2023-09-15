Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), stressed on the need to intensify efforts to bring greater Olympic glory for the country in all sporting disciplines.
“Athletes should represent the UAE with all their heart and raise their level of competitiveness when targeting medals,” Sheikh Ahmed said while welcoming the newly elected members of the Board of Directors of the NOC.
“Implementing new ideas and contemporary planning methods, ensuring robust technical and physical preparations and boosting administrative efficiency in coordination with other national entities are critical to the nation’s sporting success,” he added.
Administrative appointments
The review came during the first meeting of the elected NOC Board of Directors for (2021-2024), which was presided over by Sheikh Ahmed. Many key decisions were approved at the meeting, including new administrative appointments to the committee and external appointments in national sports delegations.
Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi were appointed Vice-Presidents of the NOC, while Faris Al Mutawa was appointed Secretary General of the Olympic Committee and Director of the Gulf Youth Games.
UAE Asian Games contingent
The NOC’s Board of Directors also approved the official delegation of the UAE for the 19th Asian Games. Al Nuaimi was appointed head of the delegation. The Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, will see 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian nations in action. The UAE contingent will include 140 athletes (102 men and 38 women) competing across 20 individual sports and team disciplines.
During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed was named President of the First Gulf Youth Games in the UAE. Al Nuaimi was appointed President of the Higher Committee of the Games, and HE Al Mutawa was appointed President of the Organising Committee and Director of the Games.