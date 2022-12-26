Dubai: Goals from Khaled Aldhanhani and Ousmane Camara helped Sharjah to retake the top spot in the ADNOC Pro League with a 2-0 away victory against Dibba in matchweek 12 on Sunday.
Both teams had a player sent off in the first half, Miralem Pjanic from Sharjah and Mansour Albloushi from Dibba.
Nice pass
Sharjah had taken the lead after 56minutes when Luan Pereira capitalized on a nice pass from Caio Lucas into the six-yard box and brilliantly sent a low-cross to Khaled Aldhanhani who found it easy to hit the back of the net to make it 1-0.
In the 70th minute, substitute Ousmane Camara sealed the victory for his side when he met Caio Lucas’s excellent cross inside the box with a first touch to smack a right-footed shot toward the far post of the goal, beating goalkeeper Humaid Abdulla.