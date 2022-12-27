Dubai: Sharjah are now at the top of the ADNOC Pro League after their 2-0 hard-fought victory over Dibba, taking advantage of the League leaders Shabab Al Ahli’s loss to Bani Yas in matchweek 12.

247 goals have been scored in 84 matches in the ADNOC Pro League so far, at a rate of 2.9 goals per match.

215 goals out of 247 were scored from inside the penalty area, 32 goals were netted from outside the box, and the other eight goals were scored from free-kicks.

The last 12 matchweeks saw 33 home clubs emerge victorious while 35 teams achieved away wins.

26 penalties were awarded, 5 of which were saved and one missed.

Shot-to-goal conversion

With the ADNOC Pro League at its midway point, Sharjah not only the league leaders but also topped the list of clubs with the highest shot-to-goal conversion rates (15%), while Shabab Al Ahli topped the chart of teams with the most successful dribbles (93), surpassing Al Jazira (92).

Al Nasr had the upper hand in terms of clubs, with the most ball possession at 62%, surpassing Al Jazira by 61%.

In terms of clubs with the most missed points after taking the lead, the ADNOC Pro League title holders Al Ain topped the chart after missing 12 points, while they fired the highest number of shots within the frame of the goal (7).

Al Jazira came first in the chart of goals scored by national players (17 goals), while Ajman came last, as no goals have been netted by national players so far.

Al Wasl have the most goals from free-kicks (13), compared to only one free-kick goal for Al Nasr.

Al Wahda have the lion’s share of headed goals, while Al Jazira are the only club that failed to score a single-headed goal during the previous twelve matchweeks.

As for Bani Yas, they were the only team that has not received any goal from outside the penalty area.

Al Wahda and Al Jazira shared the lead in terms of big chances missed, with a total of 19 opportunities each.

As for the individual stats of players, Ali Mabkhout has recorded 19 goal involvements (13 goals and three assists), more than any player in the ADNOC Pro League, while Soufian Rahimi recorded the highest number of assists with 9.

Ashraf Bencharki topped the list of players with the most successful dribbles (34), while Fabio De Lima had the most shots within the frame of the goal (4).

Most duels

Al Bataeh’s forward Anatole Bertrand excelled in terms of the most duels won with 91, while Eric produced the most interceptions with 88 during the last 12 matchweeks.

Al Ain have the highest number of corner kicks with 299 during the last twelve games, while Ajman had the fewest number of corner kicks with 113.

Sharjah topped the chart of clubs with the most through passes with 22, while Al Dhafra had produced just 6 through passes to sit at the bottom of the chart.