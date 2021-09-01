The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has unveiled plans for the fifth edition of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, taking place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena from September 13-16 in Abu Dhabi.
Open to both male and female athletes in the adult category, the championship will be organised by UAEJJF. The championship is the first Asian tournament to be organised since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The last edition took place in Mongolia in 2019.
Featuring a host of athletes from around the world, the championship will see several jiu-jitsu stars who are eager to showcase their skills.
Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said: “Abu Dhabi is hosting one of the largest tournaments on the Asian agenda confirms the emirate’s capability in organising large-scale events of world-class stature.
“The confidence from the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and other global organisations is a testament of our capabilities and capacity in hosting international events.”
The fifth edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship is the first big event on the 2021 annual tournaments calendar, all taking place in the capital in the next few months such as the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship scheduled from October 28 October to November 7 and the 13th edition of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship happening from November 14-19.
Commenting on the UAE national team’s participation at Championship, Al Hashemi said: “The common goal of UAE jiu-jitsu athletes is to raise the UAE flag and achieve the highest number of medals. We have full confidence in our team, a distinguished group who are ready to compete at the highest level and have shined in several events.”