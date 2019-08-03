Athletes from more than 40 countries expected to be in fray

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation will host the Asian Muay Thai Championship 2019 from December 16-22, 2019 to mark the 48th National Day,

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said more than 40 Asian countries will take part in the UAE National Day celebrations.

He emphasised the federation’s determination to spare no effort in making the championship a success. “The Asian consensus to host the championship was a vote of confidence in our two-year-old federation,” he noted.

In February 2019, the UAE and the International Federation of Muaythai Associations, IFMA, signed an agreement confirming the staging of the Asian Championships 2019 in Abu Dhabi in December this year.

UAE has shown dedication to the sport with impressive progress of its athletes within the last two years. The World Championships 2018 in Mexico was prime time for the UAE team which won gold medals for their country.