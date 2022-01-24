Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) agreed to continue their ongoing partnership to build a healthy and active community in Abu Dhabi.
The partnership will continue to see Mubadala sponsor a series of community and international sporting events, and also go further to support ADSC to drive forward Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a vibrant and exciting destination.
The agreement will help ADSC deliver programs and activities with the goal of increasing the levels of sporting culture and improving the physical fitness of the community. It aims to promote a lifestyle that contributes to an active community.
Already this week ADSC announced Mubadala as the national partner of the 2022 UAE Tour, and the stage sponsor of the Al Ain stage of the race, which will now be known as the Mubadala stage. More events and community initiatives will be announced soon.
'Very proud'
Aref Al Awani, General Secretary at ADSC, said: “We are very proud of our continued partnership with Mubadala, an organization that has been invaluable in its support for our community-focused initiatives and global events.”
“The renewed partnership will ensure that ADSC can continue to deliver world-class offerings for Abu Dhabi as we move into the next phase of our plans for encouraging an active and healthy community across Abu Dhabi.”
Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer in Mubadala Investment Company, said: “We are excited to be able to continue our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and help promote a healthy lifestyle across the Emirate. As a responsible investor, we are always seeking out strategic relationships in the public and private sector that can make a tangible difference in the local community. By working with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, we are providing local residents with the opportunity to maintain a healthy routine and enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a vibrant, world-class sporting destination.“