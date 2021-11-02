Abu Dhabi: The back-to-back Ju-Jitsu World Championship (JJWC) and 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) holds out high high hopes for the UAE jiu-jitsu athletes to project themselves at the world stage. The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) held a meeting with strategic partners to finalise plans for the JJWC which takes place from November 3-11 at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena and ADWPJJC, from November 14-19 at the same venue, the home of jiu-jitsu.
The meeting was held in the presence of Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman, UAEJJF, President, Ju-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU), Vice President, Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF); Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman UAEJJF and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF).
Strategic partners in attendance included Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC); Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Saud Al-Junaibi, representative of the Ministry of Interior; Rashid Mahboob Al Qubaisi, CEO of Aafaq Islamic Finance; Yaqoob Al Saadi, Director of Abu Dhabi Sport Channel; Khalid Ali A. Al Hosani , Vice President, Group General Services, (ADNOC - Group S&S); Saed Hijaz, Assistant General Manager Jaguar Land Rover, Premier Motors and Ameera Al Muharrami, OSS Volunteers Director.
More than 6000 athletes
Al Hashemi said: “The generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, for these two championships is key for the success of the events and a driving force of what makes the impossible achievable. The continuous support from the wise leadership to sports and our athletes is a matter of pride and honour for us and an inspiration for the athletes to face the competition and bring home the best results.
Theodoris expressed his happiness over the return of the championships and exceptional level of interest from athletes. “Welcoming and hosting 6,000 athletes from around the world over a span of three weeks is a remarkable feat, made possible by commitment and collaboration. Abu Dhabi’s exceptional experience in hosting numerous world-class jiu-jitsu championships has reaffirmed its status as the rightful global capital of our beloved sport.
We look forward to a thrilling month of high-quality jiu-jitsu competition and world-leading event Organisation.”