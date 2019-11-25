The Abu Dhabi Schools Champions got under way across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Schools Champions, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Department of Knowledge and Education and Inspiratus, kicked off the inaugural season of the Abu Dhabi Schools Champions (ADSC), a groundbreaking multi-sports league to develop and empower youth sports and athleticism among school children in Abu Dhabi, featuring 1,000 athletes from 205 schools.

The kick off took place across multiple venues in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, with young boys and girls from Cycles two and three vying to rack up maximum points prior to the play-off phase. In Abu Dhabi, football games took place at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium, while Al Jazira Club hosted the basketball, volleyball and handball championships, in addition to the Officers Club welcoming athletics participants. In Al Ain football games were played at Al Ain Club whereas the Brighton College opened its doors for the basketball championship.

The young players were excited at the visit of Yousef Al Blooshi, Talent & Club Development Director at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Subait Khater, former UAE football star, and Houriya Taheri, the first female football coach in the UAE’s history, who came to observe the competitions and encourage the players to give it their all.

Talal Al Hashemi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s Director of Abu Dhabi Schools Champions, said: “We are delighted to kick off the Abu Dhabi Schools Champions amid such a great turnout from participating schools. Abu Dhabi Schools Champions acts as an ideal platform in embedding sports in their lifestyles and providing the UAE with a future generation of model professionals.”