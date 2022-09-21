Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, have announced an extension to their ongoing long-term partnership, with the aim to continue its joint efforts in providing first-class opportunities to the cycling community of the United Arab Emirates.
Dating back to the original agreement signed in 2018, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club has played a key role as the Official Partner to the ADNOC TrainYas programme presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), supporting the development of the cycling capabilities and overall community at Yas Marina Circuit. Abu Dhabi Cycling Club has also provided essential equipment to riders in order to advance opportunities for the wider Abu Dhabi community to get active at the Yas Island track.
Essential equipment
With the renewed agreement with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club will serve as the Strategic Cycling Partner to the ADNOC TrainYas programme, presented by ADSC, continuing its efforts to advance the capabilities of Yas Marina Circuit for its fitness communities. The partnership will also see Abu Dhabi Cycling Club provide essential equipment, including bicycles, helmets and bike stands to participants, while offering weekly servicing of bikes and the provision of spare parts to members of the ADNOC TrainYas presented by ADSC programme at Yas Marina Circuit.
The official partnership renewal follows the kick off to the new season of the ADNOC TrainYas presented by ADSC programme at Yas Marina Circuit, with fitness enthusiasts able to run, walk and cycle around the 5.28 kilometre track.
Great pride
Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “It is with great pride that Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management announces the renewal of our ongoing agreement with the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club. As a long-term partner to us and for the popular ADNOC TrainYas presented by ADSC programme at Yas Marina Circuit, we are delighted to extend our ongoing work together in providing new opportunities to the Abu Dhabi fitness community.”
Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club added: “We are pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management today and continue to build on our strong relationship as the official partner to the ADNOC TrainYas presented by ADSC programme here at Yas Marina Circuit.”