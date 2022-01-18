Dubai: The ‘world’s coolest winter’ will continue this weekend for UAE’s sportslovers with Dubai hosting more than 10 events across the Emirates.

Topping the list of events for the weekend is the Expo 2020 Dubai Run 2, which is back for Act II following popular demand. The first Expo 2020 Dubai Run, which took place on November 19, had attracted thousands of enthusiasts, who enjoyed an incredible run through Expo 2020 Dubai, past its stunning pavilions.

Those who missed out – as well as those looking for a second dose of the exhilarating experience – will be back at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, January 22, for the Expo 2020 Dubai Run 2. Like last time, the event is open to residents and visitors of all age and nationalities, and participants get to choose from three distances: 3km, 5km and 10km. Every participant will receive three free tickets to Expo 2020 for the run day.

Dubai is also playing host to some of the brightest young tennis talents from around the globe this week, and the champions of the Dubai Bowl – the first TEN-Pro Global Junior Tour event in the Middle East – will be crowned on Sunday.

Organised by Rackets Academy in association with Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Bowl, which started on January 17 across three venues in Dubai, has attracted more than 300 players from over 50 countries, who are competing for honours in six different age categories – Under-10, U-11, U-12, U-13, U-14 and U-15 – for boys and girls.

The 2022 season of Dubai Polo Gold Cup, the most important series of polo tournaments in Asia and the Middle East, will kick-off with the Silver Cup, which takes place at the Al Habto 10 sports events lined up this weekend in or Polo Resort and Club between January 22 and February 5.

GEMS Dubai American Academy in Al Barsha will stage the Hamilton Aquatics Club Championships on January 22, while The View at The Palm will be buzzing on Saturday morning as it hosts the Yalla Yoga for Ladies.

The Millers Half Marathon, presented by ‘Punjabi Run,’ will also take place on Saturday, at The Track Meydan, with participants getting to choose from a wide range of distances that suit participants of all age and ability - from 21.1km (half marathon) to 10km, 5km, 3km, and 1km.

Saturday will be a busy day at Dubai Design District as well as it hosts the DEKA Fit D3, the ‘Super Bowl of Fitness’, which will see some of the country and region’s fittest try to ace 10 DEKA Zones, with a 500m run before each zone.

The AIS Athletics Track and Field League, meanwhile, will continue on Saturday with its Match 2 at the GEMS World Academy in Al Barsha with competitions in six age categories – under-11, u-13, u-15, u-17, u-20 and Seniors.