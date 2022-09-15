Dubai: For the first time ever, all public and private schools in Dubai have the opportunity to compete against one another in both team and individual sports in the Liv. Dubai Schools Games, an initiative launched by the Dubai Sports Council. The event, is free for all schools and students to enter and has 220 schools from across the emirate registered so far. This edition will have 22 different sports across the 90 days, spanning the entire school year.
Dubai Schools Games have announced a new partnership with Liv. as title sponsor for the year.
Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Department at Dubai Sports Council, said: “The organisation of the course comes within the framework of the efforts of the Dubai Sports Council to develop sports in the school sector and an affirmation of the pivotal role that schools play in developing the sports movement in the country as the base of the correct sports pyramid from which promising talents that support clubs and teams and lead them to the podiums. In various international forums, where school sports tournaments represent the first foundational stations in the process of selecting and developing sports talents before joining clubs, the council also aims by organising the course to raise awareness in schools of the importance of sports and physical activity as a way to promote physical and mental health and well-being for all.”
Inclusive playing field
A steering committee, comprising of various school curricula from both public and private schools has been reappointed for the upcoming season to provide equal opportunities across the education spectrum and create an inclusive playing field for all 5,000 participants registered so far.
James Bedford, Chairman of the Dubai Schools Games Steering Committee, said: “this young initiative, supported by the Dubai Sports Council is crucial to give the students in all of our schools the chance to compete in the sports they enjoy and complete against students from various other schools and backgrounds.”