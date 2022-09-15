Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Department at Dubai Sports Council, said: “The organisation of the course comes within the framework of the efforts of the Dubai Sports Council to develop sports in the school sector and an affirmation of the pivotal role that schools play in developing the sports movement in the country as the base of the correct sports pyramid from which promising talents that support clubs and teams and lead them to the podiums. In various international forums, where school sports tournaments represent the first foundational stations in the process of selecting and developing sports talents before joining clubs, the council also aims by organising the course to raise awareness in schools of the importance of sports and physical activity as a way to promote physical and mental health and well-being for all.”