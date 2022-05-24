Dubai: The highly anticipated 31st Al Gaffal Long Distance Race which was due to take place on Friday 27 May from Sir Bu Na’air to Dubai Coast has been postponed.
Organized by the Dubai International Marine Club under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, it was scheduled to be held for a second year in a row featuring dhows with 60-foot sails.
However, forecasters predicted several days of dusty weather for the UAE and so the race – which would have charted a 50 nautical mile course from the Sir Bu Na’air island to the Dubai Coast – has been postponed.
40kph winds
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the conditions over Syria, Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia are moving towards the UAE and north-westerly winds could reach speeds of up to 40kph and kick up dust clouds tomorrow in parts of the country.
The dhow race celebrates the UAE’s pearl fishing culture in which the traditional sailing vessel has played an integral role. Since its inception in 1991, the event has become an annual tradition that brings together more than 3,000 spectators.
Registration had been open but the organizing committee – chaired by Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, Chairman of the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) – decided to postpone it for the safety of all the participants.