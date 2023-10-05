The organising committee announced that the jury has finished screening applications for the prestigious award, organised under the patronage Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Nation), and with the support of Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and President of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Women’s Clubs.

The organising committee received 91 applications from UAE, 46 from Egypt, 14 from Bahrain, 9 from Jordan, 6 from Syria, 5 from Lebanon, 4 from Morocco, 3 each from Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Sudan, as well as 2 from Palestine and one each from Kuwait and Libya.

Great achievements this year

Dr. Najwa Mohammed Al Hosani, Chair of the Judging Committee for the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award, said: “We are pleased with the great turnout in nominations for the award and the number of files received by the committee from various Arab countries. It confirms the significance of the award, which is the largest in the Arab world dedicated to honouring and appreciating distinguished women in the field of women’s sports who have made great achievements and won championships throughout the year.”

She added: “The jury, whose membership includes an elite group of Arab and international names in the field of women’s sports, has completed the sorting and evaluation of nomination applications, according to the award’s criteria, and the judging process will be completed on October 14. The shortlist will include three male and female candidates in each award category and will be announced on October 29.”

Award categories

The award categories, with the total value of the cash prizes amounting to Dh1.8 million, include 11 individual and group levels for sports federations and institutions. The individual level categories comprises: Best Arab Women Athlete, Best Emirati Women Athlete, Best Youth Athlete, Best Paralympic Athlete, Best Female/Male Coach, Best Sports Media and Best Sports Mother.