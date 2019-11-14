Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Schools Champions (ADSC), organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Department of Knowledge and Education and Inspiratus Consulting Limited, announced the opening of the inaugural season on Friday, with 205 schools registered from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

ADSC is a groundbreaking multi-sports league, reflecting the vision of Abu Dhabi Sports Council to empower youth sports and athleticism while providing a key pillar of talent discovery and development.

Taking place across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, ADSC will enable all public and private school children in the emirate to compete in seven sanctioned sports: football, basketball, volleyball, handball, athletics, swimming and gymnastics. The league tournament will attended by talent scouts, creating a pipeline of athletes for UAE clubs, through a rigorous talent identification platform.