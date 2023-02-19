Dubai: The 2023 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge filled the streets of Dubai over the weekend, culminating in exciting cycling, family fun, and an incredible atmosphere at Dubai International Stadium, with over 2,200 cyclists signing up to take part in the 13th edition, held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council.

The 2023 UCI Gran Fondo World Series qualifier saw over 150 elite riders take to the course spanning 95.4 kilometers across the city. Throughout the ride, cyclists took in the iconic sites of Dubai, passing by the iconic Expo City Dubai, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Global Village before heading home to Dubai Sports City and the Spinneys Eat Well Live Well Village.

In the elite category, male athlete Popov Anton and female athlete Olivija Baleisyte were fastest across the finish line with respective times of 2:04:38.42 and 2:06:15.17, taking top spot in the standings and earning AED 10,000 each from the lucrative AED 36,000 prize pot.

Podium positions

Popov Anton was followed closely by Nassim Saidi and Miguel Ubeto both securing podium positions with finishing times of 2:04:38.50 and 2:04:39.02. Similarly, Akvile Gedraityte and Valeriia Kononenko took second and third place with close margins, finishing with times of 2:06:15.27 and 2:06:15.38 respectively.

To cap off a remarkable Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 competition, in the Yellow Jersey Category it was Michelle Lindqvist and Lian Aucamp who took home the wins in the grand finale, with Michelle Lindqvist crossing the finishing line in 2:14:39.584 and Lian Aucamp completing the 95.4km course in 2:06:15.537. The newly introduced Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 Vets Category saw Si Cox and Claire Martin emerge as the male and female winners with incredible times of 2:06.15.061 and 2:15:26.970 respectively.

The local classic saw record participation from cyclists in all ages and stages of life, with young enthusiasts taking to the track in the GEMS Education Junior Rides on Saturday 18th February to kick off the 2023 event in style. This year saw a record breaking 567 little ones take part in the GEMS Education Junior Rides.

An exciting inclusion for the 2023 challenge also saw the return of the 38km course, with riders in the TotalEnergies Outride cycling around Expo City Dubai on Sunday morning in the family friendly race.

The new-look Eat Well Live Well athlete village provided a fun-filled atmosphere as cyclists took in the post-challenge celebrations. Whether a champion, a top finisher heading to the UCI Gran Fondo World

Championship in August, or a finisher who’s just completed their longest ride to date, there was reason to celebrate for all at the Eat Well Live Well village on Sunday.

Passion and energy

Stewart Howison, Race Director of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge said: “From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all the riders who took part in the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge. Your passion, energy, and determination have made this event a true celebration of cycling and family fun. We also would like to thank our partners and the Dubai Police, RTA, Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Sports Council for their continued support, this magnificent event would not have been possible without you. Lastly, we would like to give a massive thanks to the public for their patience with the temporary road closures. Thank you all for being a part of our journey and we can’t wait to see you again for the 2024 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.”