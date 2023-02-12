World-leading time

Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned this year’s winners, which saw Ethiopian Abdisa Tola win with a world-leading time of 2:05:42 on his marathon debut in the professional men’s race, while compatriots Deresa Geleta and Haymanot Alew Engdayehu came in second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Dera Dida Yami won in the professional women’s race at the Dubai Marathon with a time of 02:21:11. Ruti Aga, who had the fastest personal best in the field, and Siranesh Yirga finished in second and third respectively.

“The hosting of the event reflects the city’s growing profile as a leading country on the global sports map and its rise as a major venue for prestigious international sporting events,” said Mattar Al Tayer. He thanked the event’s Organising Committee and all the government entities who supported the successful organisation of the race for the first time at Expo City Dubai, which has become a key venue for several international sporting events.

Highlighting the great support provided by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Al Tayer said that he was keen to ensure the event was a huge success and that the participants were able to have a memorable experience.

The winners were crowned in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Salah Talak, Joint Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Duty Free; Ahmad Al Kamali, General Coordinator of the Dubai Marathon; and Peter Connerton, Manager of the Dubai Marathon. The race carried prize money worth more than $500,000.

10km race

In the men’s category of the 10 km race, Noman El-Issawi from Morocco secured the first place after finishing the race in a time of 29 minutes, followed by Moroccan Anwar El-Ghouz who came in second with a time of 29:02 minutes. Ethiopian Fessa Tadez came in third place with a time of 29:02 minutes. In the women’s category, Surbi Monga from India won first place after finishing the race in a time of 29:14 minutes, followed by Nigerian Olofisayo Jabri who came in second with a time of 29:19 minutes. The two Libyan sisters, Suhaila and Rula Al-Husseini, secured the third and fourth places, with a time of 30:30 minutes and 30:36 minutes respectively.

In the People of Determination race – men’s category, Marcel Haug from Sweden came in first place after finishing the race in a time of 01:23:50, followed by Dutch Getz Plate who came in second place with a time of 01:24:28. South African Tian Bosch came in third place with a time of 01:49:48 hours. In the women’s category of the race, British Aiden Rainbow Cooper won first place after finishing the race with a time of 01:47:15, followed by Swedish Patricia Ekos with a time of 01:56:53. Swedish Alexandra Hebling came in third with a time of 01:57:27.

The Dubai Marathon featured three runs: the full 42.195 km marathon; the 10 km Road Race; and the 4 km Fun Run.

Results – Dubai Marathon 2023

Men’s Marathon

1. Abdisa Tola (ETH) 2:05:42

2. Deresa Gelete (ETH) 2:05:51

3. Haymanot Alew (ETH) 2:05:57

Women’s Marathon

1. Dera Dida (ETH) 2:21:11

2. Ruti Aga (ETH) 2:21:24