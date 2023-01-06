Dubai: Over 20 thousand men and women athletes of various ages, multi-nationalities and different physical levels will be participating in various sports events ranging from international championships to community events, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, at several locations in Dubai during January 2023.

Rory McIlroy, the world’s top-ranked golfer, is on the top of the list of participants in Dubai Desert Classic, one of the most eminent golf events in the region, which will take place from January 23 to 29 at the Emirates Golf Club. He will be joined by Terrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood, who won the DP World Tour, and a host of elite golfers.

World No 1 Rory McIlroy will headline the Dubai Desert Classic to be held from January 23-29. Image Credit: Supplied

Sailing championships

Ten international marine & community championships will be organised at Dubai beaches with participation of several world champions in marine sports. In this regard, Dubai International Marine Club will organise the Emirates International Aquabike Championship from January 7 to 22, Dubai Marine Day from January 6-8 at the Al-Shorouq Beach, Dubai Modern Sailing Championship on January 14, the 60 — foot Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race on January 15 and Dubai Kayak Boats Fishing Tournament from January 20 to 22 at Jumeirah Beach.

Dubai Offshore Sailing Club will organise several sailing championships; including the Wednesday Championship, which began on January 4 and will end on January 22, the Ventura Championship on January 7, The Women’s Tournament on January 8, Denai Comogors Championship from January 14 to 28 and Callibut Race on January 21.

The 60-foot Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race to be held on January 15. Image Credit: Supplied

The Hankook Dubai 24 Hours Fast Car Challenge, scheduled from January 13 to 15 at Dubai Autodrome, will see the participation of more than 100 vehicles; top of which are: Ferrari, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Ford and Renault. Contestants will compete throughout consecutive 24 hours. The 32nd edition of Dubai International Basketball Championship will be organised from January 27 to February 5 at Al Nasr Sports Club. The DB World International League Twenty20 will begin at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 13 with six teams, consisting of some top stars, contesting in the monthlong event.

Night run

A total of 18 runs will be held during January comprising the Dubai Creek Half Marathon Championship, which will take place on January 22 at Deira Island, Mirdif Millers Donut Run at Al Khawaneej on January 8, Skechers Racing taking place at Meydan also on January 8, Dubai Festival City Night Run on January 9, Dasa School Race at the Sevens Stadium on January 10, EXPO City Night Run at EXPO 2020 City on January 10. Business Bay Night Run, taking place from the front side of Business Tower, on January 11 and Dubai Harbor Night Run on January 11.

Mai Dubai Community Run will take place at Dubai Police Academy on January 14, the Green Run will be held at Dubai Investments Park on January 15, while Dasa Run is scheduled for January 17 and the Ultimate Run at Al Barsha on January 20.

Avid runners are spoilt for choice as an array of 18 runs have been lined-up this month. Image Credit: Supplied

Four cycling events

The Palm West Run will be organised at the Palm Island on January 22, Dubai Festival City Night Run on January 23, EXPO City Run at Expo 2020 City on January 24, the Business Bay Run will be held on January 25, Dubai Harbor Run on January 29, The City of Hatta will host the Wadi Bih Run on January 29.

Four cycling events will take place at Al Qudra Cycling Track in the Marmoom Conservation Reserve, as follows: the ITT Long Course Race on January 7, the Build Up Ride Spinneys 92 on January 22, Al Salam Cycling Race on January 8, and Al Salam Cycling Tournament on January 14 and 15.

Dubai Autodrome will host three automobile races, as follows: Dubai Kartdrome Oblate on January 21 and 22, Ferrari Asian Car Challenge from January 27 to 29 and the Dubai Hankook 24 Hours Challenge.

Dubai Autodrome will host three automobile races in January this year. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort will organise events: Al Habtoor Horse Jumping Championship, the Polo Silver Cup from January 21 to 4 and Al Habtoor Horse Jumping League from January 7 to 14.

Hamdan Sports Complex will host 3 swimming championships; as follows: The All-Stars Swimming Championship will be held on January 7 & 8, Hamilton Swimming Club Championship to be organised on January 20 & 21, the Emirates Swimming Cup is scheduled for January 28.