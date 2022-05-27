Dubai: Twenty teams are vying for top honours in the one-day Open C men and mixed padel tournament at the Padel Tour Academy in Nad Al Sheba on Saturday, May 28.
The social event will see men, women and mixed doubles teams.
“It’s going to be a social event, so we wanted to keep it open on the team formations. There is no hard and fast rule. It’s a tournament that involves players of many nationalities and different capabilities,” said Tamer Abuhijleh, one of the participants and Co-founder of uDare App, the organisers of the event.
Main challengers
After the round robin, the top teams from three groups, two from Group A and three each from Group B and C, will be entering the knockout quarter-finals.
Top players in the men’s section are Khalifa Shamsi, Abdulrahman Alrais, Mohammad Obaid apart from Tamer, Amjad Al Hajj, Zeeshan, Viren, Fernando Lamora and Luca, while sisters Khadeejah Sani and Hafszah Sani and Kim Gerber will be leading the women’s challenge.
The winners will get Dh3,000 and runners-up 1,500 and the added incentive is that final of the event will be streamed live.