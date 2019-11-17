Abu Dhabi: The interest level for the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, despite the championship been already decided in favour of Lewis Hamilton, is peaking up with less than two weeks to go.

There are fewer than 1,500 tickets now left with Main Grandstand and Marina Grandstand seats being already sold out.

The fans still wishing to attend the marquee event can purchase tickets in the South, North and West Grandstands, although availability is ‘limited,’ according to press release.

Apart from the races, which includes F4UAE featuring the Al Qubaisi sisters, F2 and the F1 season finale, which pits the best drivers in the world go head to head, there is a whole host of entertainment to look forward to over five days, including a huge National Day celebration on December 2 (Monday).

Fans can look forward to the Public Pit Lane Walk on Super Thursday, while on Saturday guests will be able to get a close-up look of some classic cars, including the Jaguar C X-75 which was used in the James Bond film ‘Spectre,’ before they go under the hammer at the inaugural Grand Prix Auction.

Ticket holders can also take their weekend up a gear by purchasing ‘Golden Circle’ upgrades for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. The upgrade packages offer the best access to the After-Race Concerts and are available at www.yasmarinacircuit.com. Prices start from AED 195.