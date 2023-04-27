Dubai: A total of 15 various international and local sports events will take place during this weekend in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, among which are four international championships.
Top on the list of these sports events is the World Footvolley Championship, which is scheduled on April 28 and 29 at the JBR Hilton Jumeirah Hotel with participation of 32 players representing 16 teams from France, Italy, Denmark, Britain, America, Romania, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Brazil and Turkey in addition to UAE. The Championship will be joined by several top famous players; among them are the famous Brazilian international player Anderson Aguia, former Dutch star Edgar Davids, Tariq Ahmed, the star of Al Ahli Youth Team, Houria Al Tahri, coach of the women’s national team. On Friday, the competitions will commence at 2pm, while Saturday’s competitions will start at 9am.
The Asian Badminton Championship, which is hosted by Dubai for the first time, continues at Al Nasr Sports Club with participation of 300 male and female players from 28 countries, including nine players world’s top-ranked competing in five categories including men’s single, women’s single, men’s double, women’s double and mixed category.
Schools basketball
The second round of Dubai Fishing Championship (Kingfish & Skull), organised by Dubai International Marine Club, from April 27-30.
The International Schools Basketball Championship will take place from April 28 to 30 at Aflec French School in Al Nasr Club. A total of 30 teams are participating from various countries in under 14-year-old category. The competitions are scheduled from 9am to 6pm.
The Emirate of Dubai will host the FCC International Boxing Championship on Saturday at the FCC Hall in Al Quoz. Eighteen strong bouts will be held as part of this Championship, with participation of 38 boxers from France, Ireland, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Britain, America, Egypt, Cameroon, India, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Zambia.
Three categories
The Strong Weightlifting Championship will be held on Saturday at the Strong Gym Club in Al Quoz.
The Community Champions Mountain Bike Race will take place Sunday at the Mountain Bike Track in Mushrif Park. Contestants in this race will compete in three categories. They are: 6km, 10km and 20km.
Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club will organise the Eid Polo Challenge Cup on Sunday at the Club’s premises. The famous Sketchers Run will be organised at Rashid Port near Deira Islands and it is allocated for the age groups from 9 to 99. They will compete in three categories; 3km, 5km & 10km.