Dubai: Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, crowned Benjamin Tison and Victor Mena as the winners of the first International Padel Federation (FIP) Gold Category event of the season held as part of the 10th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.
Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organized by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.
Tison and Mena won the title after beating Ruben Rivera and Andrea Mercadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the thrilling final on Sunday.
Close match
The ‘Uncle Saeed’ team, consisting of Sheikh Saeed and Arsham Morad, failed to reach the semi-finals of the UAEPA 10 category.
Anshul Choubal and Ishaan Choubal defeated Sheikh Saeed and Arsham Morad 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to set up a showdown with Nicola Sciascia and Biel Ballester, who edged past Issa Al-Marzouqi Sharif and Ahmed Mustafa 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
In the women’s quarter-finals of the UAEPA 10 category, Maria Ibrahim and Amina Ali advanced after beating Arancha Suster and Mariana Norena 6-4, 5-7, 10-5; Aisha Al-Awadhi and Andrea Soto beat Najla Issa and Noura Al-Hashemi 6-2, 7-5; Elizabeth Hernandez and Aisha Yateem defeated Fiana Hernandez and Tsedale Haptimer 6-0, 6-2; Guadeloupe de San Felix and Gabriela Duch overcame Khadeejah Sani and Hafsah Sani 7-5, 6-4, 10-8.
In the U-16 category quarter-finals, Ahmed Al Hashemi and Issa Ahli defeated Abdullah Ahli and Mohammed Ahli 6-4, 6-3; Faris Al Muhairi and Fahad Al Houli brushed aside Hamdan Al-Hashemi and Ahmed Al-Hashemi 6-0, 6-2; Rashid Kamal and Hamad Abdullah swept past Mohammed Abdullah and Mohammed Ahli 6-1, 6-1; Saif Al-Hammadi and Qassim Al-Sharafi beat Abdullah Al-Zarooni and Hamdan Kazim 6-0, 6-0.
The volleyball tournament, which features international players, witnessed another round of intense duels.
First set
Zabeel, who are led by top Iranian players, defeated Al Khalidiya 3-0. They started well, won the closely contested first set, and later never looked back. Zabeel won the next two sets without much fuss.
Al Jawareh, who finished as runners-up last year, started their campaign with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-23).
Elsewhere, the Dubai Police GHQ team took top spot in Group A after defeating the Dubai Courts team 31–20 in the wheelchair basketball tournament held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.
The Al Bustan Center and Residence team defeated the Department of Finance 26–19. In Group B, the RTA team defeated the Community Development Authority team 24-20; Dubai Ambulance beat Ability Life 28-18. RTA are on top of the group with 4 points from two wins, followed by Dubai Ambulance Corporation with 2 points from one victory.