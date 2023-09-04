Abu Dhabi, UAE — 4 September 2023: UAE triathletes are ready to showcase their commitment to sportsmanship, perseverance and excellence in the challenging World Triathlon Series final, to be held in Spain from September 22-24.
“We are honoured to have the UAE represented in the World Triathlon Series final event this September. As we compete on the global stage, we aim to showcase the UAE’s commitment to sportsmanship, perseverance, and excellence, Khalid Abdul Kareem Al Faheem, Chairman of the UAE Triathlon Federation, said after the national body signed a sponsorship deal with Abu Dhabi Energy Company (TAQA) on Monday.
Remarkabale journey for athletes
“Thanks to TAQA’s sponsorship, our triathletes will have the opportunity to compete against the best in the world, and we are excited to see them embrace this challenge with unwavering determination. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported our athletes on this remarkable journey, and we look forward to the UAE making its mark on the international triathlon community.”
The series, which began in Abu Dhabi on March 3 in Abu Dhabi, travelled across of the world with Yokohoma, Cagliari, Montreal, Hamburg and Sunderland hosting the six races that will culminate in the final in Pontevedra, Spain.
Proud moment
Thousands of age group and junior athletes from UAE, the GCC and beyond joined the world’s best elite and elite para triathletes on Yas Marina Circuit for the landmark opening event — the eighth year that the UAE capital has played host to triathlon’s most prestigious race series.
Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “TAQA is proud to get behind athletes representing the UAE at the World Triathlon Series finals in September. The 80-member Team UAE has a diverse mix of athletes with both female and male UAE Nationals and residents who share a passion for this incredibly challenging sport and for our country. The diversity and inclusiveness of the team, along with the dedication and hard work of the athletes make this a natural partnership for TAQA.”