Abu Dhabi: The UAE Embassy in Berlin, headed by Ambassador Ahmed Al Attar, received the Special Olympics UAE delegation participating in the Special Olympics World Games, which will be held from June 17 to 25.
At the reception, the Special Olympics UAE delegation met with members of the UAE’s diplomatic mission in Germany and thanked them for their meaningful support of Special Olympics UAE’s athletes, throughout their preparations for the games and for their role in advancing the Emirati German friendship and collaboration.
Ambassador Al Attar praised the high morale among all members of the delegation, including athletes, coaches and support staff and stressed that each athlete is an ambassador for the UAE, reflecting its values and representing its society.
Great success
Ambassador Ahmed Al Attar, said: “Today, at the Embassy of the UAE, we were delighted to host the Special Olympics UAE delegation, headed by Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE. This inspiring and vibrant delegation is the result of the commitment of our nation, leadership and various institutions to integrating People of Determination in all aspects of the community, especially sports. Our athletes will build on the great success achieved in the Special Olympics World Games held in Abu Dhabi in 2019, and they will return home with many successes and achievements.”
Talal Al Hashemi said: “We are delighted at the generous invitation of the UAE Embassy in Germany, headed by Ambassador Ahmed Al Attar and thank him and the entire Emirati mission in Berlin for their warm welcome and their efforts in ensuring that we have all the support we need, as we all gear up to the world games kick off this Sunday.”
ADNOC Group is the official sponsor of the Special Olympics UAE delegation to the. The UAE has the largest delegation from the Mena region in World Games Berlin 2023, consisting of 167 individuals and will participate in 20 different sports.