Dubai: Fourteen per cent of all global Twitter conversations over the three day period of UFC229 contest between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor earlier this month emanated from the UAE, making the emirates the ninth biggest contributor to global twitter conversation on the event, according to statistics given to Gulf News by Twitter UAE this week.

Ireland was the biggest contributor to the over 2.5 million tweets globally (making it one of the most tweeted-about events of the year), while Malaysia came second. The statistics show that despite the UAE’s relatively small population of 10 million people, it can still hold its own when it comes to chatting UFC, perhaps thanks to the affiliation it has to Muslim fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.